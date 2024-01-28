Assam Initiates Groundbreaking Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital Project

On a tranquil Sunday in Northeast India's Assam, a significant stride was taken towards bolstering healthcare infrastructure with the laying of the foundation stone for the region's first yoga and naturopathy hospital. The Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN), a project worth approximately 100 crore INR, is set to rise in the verdant expanse of Dibrugarh district's Dihing Khamtighat. Spanning 15 acres, the institute, complete with a 100-bed hospital, marks a distinct endeavor to merge traditional yoga and naturopathy practices with modern scientific methods.

A New Chapter in Healthcare

With this initiative, Assam is determined to push the boundaries of its medical infrastructure, already buoyed by the recent addition of AIIMS-like institutions and medical colleges district-wide. The CRIYN, envisioned as a center of excellence for cardiovascular diseases, is tailored to develop management protocols for non-communicable diseases, broadening the horizons of the region's medical landscape.

Fostering Innovation and Research

Beyond healthcare, the institute is designed to act as an incubation center for startups in the yoga and wellness sectors, fostering innovation and promoting entrepreneurship. The establishment of CRIYN underscores the region's commitment to integrate traditional wellness practices with contemporary technology, setting high standards in education, preventive healthcare, and research in these fields.

Services and Offerings

The CRIYN is poised to provide a plethora of services. According to AYUSH officials, these include naturopathy diet and nutrition, a range of therapies such as yoga, massage, acupressure, and hydrotherapy, among others. The institute's founding is anchored in the belief that the blend of traditional healing practices and modern medical methodologies can serve as a potent tool in the realm of healthcare.

Bringing together political will in the form of AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the collective aspiration of Assam, this initiative marks a significant milestone in the journey towards holistic healthcare solutions in Northeast India.