Aspire Consortium Launches on World Cancer Day to Combat Lung Cancer in Asia-Pacific

In a significant move to tackle the escalating crisis of lung cancer in the Asia-Pacific region, the Asia Pacific Policy Review and Engagement for Lung Cancer (Aspire) consortium was officially launched on World Cancer Day. This consortium is geared towards improving access to screening, diagnosis, and treatment for lung cancer patients. The Aspire initiative is projected to collaboratively work with governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and patient groups in the region.

Addressing Lung Cancer in the Asia-Pacific Region

Lung cancer has emerged as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the Asia-Pacific region, with an alarming figure of approximately 1 million fatalities annually. By the year 2040, experts predict an expected surge in these numbers to over 1.8 million deaths. This distressing rise has catalyzed the formation of Aspire, intending to mitigate the lung cancer crisis.

Aspire's Collaborative Effort

The consortium's primary aim extends beyond providing medical assistance. Aspire is committed to advocating for policy changes tailored to cater to the specific needs of each country within the region. It acknowledges the significant variation in access to lung cancer care across different APAC countries, primarily due to unique local challenges. To supplement this initiative, Aspire is planning to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Asia Pacific Coalition Against Lung Cancer (APCLC).

Backing from APCLC

The APCLC, a group led by physicians, provides academic insights and expertise in conducting regional studies. Dr. Herbert Loong, chairman of APCLC, underscores the importance of early detection and enhanced treatment options for lung cancer. He believes Aspire's inception signifies a unified effort to augment care, raise public and patient awareness, and prompt governments to prioritize lung cancer as a critical health issue, thereby bridging the existing service gaps.

Supported by five funding members, Aspire will host its Official Launch Event on 20th February 2024 in Singapore. This event is expected to further galvanize the effort against lung cancer, bringing hope to millions of patients and their families across the Asia-Pacific region.