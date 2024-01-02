ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on immunology, has announced its participation in several key conferences in January 2024. These important events include the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference, the Biotech Showcase, and the Dermatology Summit, all to be held in San Francisco.

Key Conferences and Meetings

The J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference, scheduled for January 10, 2024, provides ASLAN management with a significant platform to connect with institutional investors. The Biotech Showcase, running from January 8 to 10, 2024, offers them a unique opportunity for one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners. Moreover, the Dermatology Summit, taking place on January 7, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco, allows for the exchange of ideas and advancements in dermatology.

ASLAN’s Innovative Treatments

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is renowned for developing innovative treatments aimed at improving patient lives. One of its noteworthy products is eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor. This novel therapeutic approach is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and has shown positive top-line data from a Phase 2b study.

Additionally, ASLAN is testing farudodstat, an oral inhibitor of DHODH, as a novel treatment for alopecia areata. The interim results from a Phase 2a trial are eagerly anticipated in mid-2024.

Global Presence

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals operates teams in San Mateo, California, and Singapore, enabling it to maintain a global presence and contribute to advancements in healthcare and the development of innovative treatments worldwide.