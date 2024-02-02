Asikam CHPS Compound Constructs Maternity Block in Community-Driven Effort

In a significant development for the farming community of the Abuakwa South municipality, the Asikam CHPS Compound is witnessing the construction of a new maternity block. This project, an outcome of a community-based initiative under the Facilitated Collective Action Process (FCAP), aims at strengthening the decentralization process. The initiative, branded as 'Oman yie die', is a concerted effort involving Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA)—a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering West African communities adversely affected by extractive projects—and the Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly.

Community-driven Development

The construction of the maternity block marks a crucial step in the community's journey to enhance local participation in executing the Assembly's medium-term development plan. The community has been granted a micro-fund of $9,000 and has successfully utilized approximately half of these resources. The project currently stands at about 60% completion.

Enhancing Healthcare Services

The ultimate goal of the maternity block is to upgrade healthcare services, with a particular focus on maternal health. Asikam's Assembly member, Gideon Ofori Boakye, has voiced his anticipation for the completion of the project, which is set to alleviate the pressures faced by women seeking ante-natal and post-natal health services.

With the primary construction nearly finished, the remaining tasks involve roofing and plastering. Obed Ofori Ansah, the Mmranteεhene (chief of young men) of Asikam, underscored the significance of the project, highlighting that it will eliminate the need for women to travel to distant towns for maternal health services. He urged the community to sustain their support to ensure the project's expeditious completion.