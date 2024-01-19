Ashley Park Recovers from Septic Shock: Thanks Co-Star Paul Forman for Unwavering Support

Renowned actress Ashley Park, celebrated for her performances in 'Emily in Paris' and 'Mean Girls', has recently emerged from a harrowing ordeal. She was admitted to the hospital after her initially benign case of tonsillitis escalated into septic shock, affecting multiple organs. The incident occurred while Park, a leukemia survivor, was vacationing from December into the New Year, far from her home.

Unwavering Support from Paul Forman

Throughout the ordeal, Ashley Park was accompanied by 'Emily in Paris' co-star Paul Forman. Forman, who is also rumoured to be Park's boyfriend, was present during her ambulance rides, hospital stays in three different countries, and numerous medical procedures. His unwavering support was acknowledged by Park in her Instagram post, where she also expressed gratitude for her recovery.

Medical Staff and Personal Team Acknowledged

Park was effusive in her appreciation for the medical staff, particularly the ICU nurses and doctors who she believes played a pivotal role in her recovery. She also thanked the team at JoaliBeing, who provided an immediate response and essential support, including language translations when she was abroad. Park's personal team back home also received her gratitude for their assistance with insurance and communication.

Apology and Assurance to Followers

Ashley Park, who made a notable appearance as Cady Heron's French teacher in the new 'Mean Girls' movie, was conspicuously absent from the film's premiere due to her health condition. In her public message, she apologized for her recent absence and reassured her followers that she is on the mend. Forman confirmed their close relationship in an Instagram post with the caption, "By your side, no matter what ❤️."