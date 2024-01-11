en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd

Renowned actress Ashley Judd unveiled a heart-wrenching narrative of the last moments she spent with her mother, country music icon Naomi Judd, on Anderson Cooper’s podcast ‘All There Is’. The recount, laden with raw emotion, touches on the excruciating pain of losing a loved one to suicide, and the profound understanding and forgiveness that marked their final interaction.

A Heartbreaking Discovery

Ashley Judd discovered her mother’s lifeless body in the aftermath of a tragic suicide. A prominent figure in the country music scene, Naomi Judd had been battling severe mental illness, manifesting through anxiety and depression. The autopsy report confirmed the cause of Naomi’s death, highlighting the devastating toll mental illness can take on individuals.

Final Moments of Understanding and Love

In the face of the tragic event, Ashley recounted her final words to her mother. She found her mother after the fatal gunshot wound was inflicted, and despite the ensuing trauma, managed to express her love and understanding. She comforted Naomi, assuring her that she understood her suffering and encouraging her to find peace and let go, emphasizing that all was forgiven.

Coping with Loss and Remembering Life

Following the tragic loss of her mother, Ashley sought therapy to cope with the trauma. She believes in the importance of remembering people for how they lived, rather than focusing solely on how they passed. Despite the tragic circumstances of Naomi’s death, just before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ashley advocates that an individual’s life should be remembered in full, with their death being a mere chapter in their broader narrative.

In the wake of Naomi’s death, the Judd family released a statement asking for privacy and dignity. This narrative illuminates the harsh reality of mental illness, the immense pain endured by those left behind, and the resilience required to heal and remember a loved one’s life beyond their death.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
27 seconds ago
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
A new variant of COVID-19, known as JN.1, has emerged as the dominant strain, resulting in a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations. This mutation of Omicron has led to over 10,000 deaths reported last month and is highly immune-evading. Currently, more than 60% of COVID-19 cases in the United States are attributed to this
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
20 mins ago
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
21 mins ago
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
10 mins ago
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
13 mins ago
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
18 mins ago
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
Latest Headlines
World News
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
27 seconds
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
2 mins
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
2 mins
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
9 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
10 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
10 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
11 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
11 mins
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
12 mins
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app