en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community

David Stein, a gay man from the Philadelphia suburbs, co-founded Ash Wellness in 2019, a pioneering company that offers at-home diagnostic testing for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) to the LGBTQ community. Born out of Stein’s personal encounters with the healthcare system and the discomfort experienced during STD testing while still closeted, he envisioned an at-home testing service that could motivate more people to get tested, potentially curbing STD transmission rates.

Finding Purpose

Stein’s journey towards establishing Ash Wellness was shaped by his experiences at George Washington University, his work in D.C., and a memorable lecture on safe sex. The lecture left such an indelible mark on Stein that he decided to enroll in Cornell Tech’s one-year MBA program. It was here that he met his three co-founders, Kyle Waters, Mio Akasako, and Nick Sempere. Their collective brainchild, Ash Wellness, stood out among the rest, winning a school award and earning a spot in an accelerator program. The program helped them refine their business model and secure vital funding.

A Pivot in business model

Initially, Ash Wellness aimed to sell STI kits directly to consumers. However, they soon realized the sustainability challenges this posed and swiftly pivoted their approach. As of today, Ash Wellness has successfully raised $6.6 million in funding, according to Crunchbase, with Stein leading the charge as the CEO.

Impacting LGBTQ Health Care

Stein’s initiative is a significant stride in LGBTQ health care, addressing a crucial aspect that has often been overlooked. By offering at-home STD testing, Ash Wellness not only provides a comfortable and private alternative to traditional testing but also encourages more regular testing, potentially reducing the rate of STD transmission in the LGBTQ community. In a world where health care is becoming more personalized and patient-focused, Ash Wellness stands as a beacon for other companies to follow.

0
Health Start-ups
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
A committee helmed by esteemed Dr. MS Bhatia has presented a report on the denovo licensing of 19 Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs). These FDCs, initially authorized before 1988, have been under a renewed review process, scrutinizing their safety, efficacy, and therapeutic justification. This overhaul is part of a larger regulatory endeavor to guarantee that all
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
28 mins ago
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
46 mins ago
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
10 mins ago
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign
11 mins ago
Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
12 mins ago
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
6 seconds
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
57 seconds
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
2 mins
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
2 mins
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
2 mins
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
3 mins
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
3 mins
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
4 mins
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app