Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community

David Stein, a gay man from the Philadelphia suburbs, co-founded Ash Wellness in 2019, a pioneering company that offers at-home diagnostic testing for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) to the LGBTQ community. Born out of Stein’s personal encounters with the healthcare system and the discomfort experienced during STD testing while still closeted, he envisioned an at-home testing service that could motivate more people to get tested, potentially curbing STD transmission rates.

Finding Purpose

Stein’s journey towards establishing Ash Wellness was shaped by his experiences at George Washington University, his work in D.C., and a memorable lecture on safe sex. The lecture left such an indelible mark on Stein that he decided to enroll in Cornell Tech’s one-year MBA program. It was here that he met his three co-founders, Kyle Waters, Mio Akasako, and Nick Sempere. Their collective brainchild, Ash Wellness, stood out among the rest, winning a school award and earning a spot in an accelerator program. The program helped them refine their business model and secure vital funding.

A Pivot in business model

Initially, Ash Wellness aimed to sell STI kits directly to consumers. However, they soon realized the sustainability challenges this posed and swiftly pivoted their approach. As of today, Ash Wellness has successfully raised $6.6 million in funding, according to Crunchbase, with Stein leading the charge as the CEO.

Impacting LGBTQ Health Care

Stein’s initiative is a significant stride in LGBTQ health care, addressing a crucial aspect that has often been overlooked. By offering at-home STD testing, Ash Wellness not only provides a comfortable and private alternative to traditional testing but also encourages more regular testing, potentially reducing the rate of STD transmission in the LGBTQ community. In a world where health care is becoming more personalized and patient-focused, Ash Wellness stands as a beacon for other companies to follow.