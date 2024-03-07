ASCO Urges Biden: Prioritize Cancer Care, Address Drug Shortages and Boost Research Funding

On the eve of President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address, the Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has issued a strong appeal to keep cancer care, research, and drug shortages at the forefront of national priorities. ASCO's call to action underscores the critical challenges faced by the cancer community, notably the ongoing crisis of drug shortages that affects patients' access to life-saving treatments. Dr. Everett E. Vokes, Chair of ASCO, emphasized the dire consequences of these shortages and the organization's commitment to working with the administration and congress to find lasting solutions.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Crisis of Cancer Drug Shortages

The shortage of essential cancer drugs in the United States has reached a crisis level, affecting patients and healthcare providers alike. Cancer care providers are often forced to make difficult decisions about drug allocation, impacting the quality and timeliness of treatment. These shortages not only challenge the delivery of standard care but also highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to ensure the availability of oncology drugs. ASCO's stance on this issue is clear, advocating for immediate action to address the shortages and safeguard patient care.

Advocating for Continued Investment in Cancer Research

Advertisment

ASCO is also championing the cause of sustained and robust funding for biomedical research. With the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) playing pivotal roles in advancing cancer treatment over the past five decades, consistent investment is crucial. Dr. Vokes praised the administration's dedication to science, which has significantly accelerated cancer research. However, he warned against the risks of inconsistent funding, which could hinder progress, discourage emerging researchers, and ultimately impact patient outcomes. Thus, ASCO urges Congress to affirm its commitment to cancer research in the upcoming fiscal appropriations.

Improving Access to Care and Treatment

Addressing the drug shortage crisis and ensuring continued research funding are vital, but so is enhancing patients' access to care. ASCO emphasizes the importance of Medicaid and Medicare in providing healthcare to millions, advocating for Medicaid expansion and the reduction of prior authorization delays. Furthermore, appropriate Medicare reimbursement rates are essential for accessible, high-quality cancer care. By focusing on these areas, ASCO aims to remove barriers to treatment and improve outcomes for cancer patients across the nation.

As the State of the Union Address approaches, ASCO's message is clear: prioritizing cancer care, addressing drug shortages, and ensuring robust research funding are critical steps in the fight against cancer. The organization remains hopeful that its collaboration with the administration and Congress will lead to meaningful policy changes. These efforts are not only vital for advancing cancer treatment but also for offering hope and support to patients and their families during their most challenging times.