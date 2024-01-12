ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions

In a whirlwind of legislative activity, 46 states and Washington, D.C., are set to commence their legislative sessions in 2024, with New Jersey and Virginia ushering in new legislative periods. Others are continuing their legislative work from the previous year. By the end of January, most states will have launched their sessions, with the remaining states catching up by April.

ASCO’s Advocacy Priorities

The Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) is placing a significant emphasis on state advocacy priorities for this legislative season. These range from prior authorization and step therapy to fertility preservation coverage, Medicaid expansion, and pharmacy benefit manager reform. Despite the anticipation of lighter legislative agendas due to the November elections, ASCO’s commitment remains unwavering. The organization aims to educate lawmakers about pressing issues related to cancer care, a collaboration that will be facilitated through state affiliates and coalition partners.

Insights from the AMA State Advocacy Summit

Representatives from ASCO attended the American Medical Association (AMA) State Advocacy Summit in Florida. This event provided a platform for gaining valuable insights and forging connections that will be instrumental during the upcoming legislative sessions.

ACT Network’s State Bill Tracker

ASCO urges its members to use the ACT Network state bill tracker to stay updated on cancer care legislation as it unfolds in real-time. Sarah Lanford, Aaron Segel, and Nick Telesco, staff members at ASCO, are available to answer inquiries regarding state legislation and advocacy.

Directors from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) across various states have called for legislators to prioritize improving access to cancer care and increase funding for tobacco control programs. They have also emphasized the need for sustained funding increases for cancer research and making cancer a national priority.

The advocacy priorities also encompass improving the lives of cancer patients, addressing the nation’s drug shortage crisis, tackling the isolation experienced by cancer patients, and the impact of genetic makeup on drug responses. Moreover, the importance of federal funding for cancer research, diagnostic oversight, access to treatments, and addressing cancer disparities among different populations have been stressed.

The role of public policies in preventing cancer deaths and supporting individuals in managing their health is pivotal. As such, the advocacy initiatives undertaken by ASCO and ACS CAN are crucial in shaping a healthier future for all.