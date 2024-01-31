Ascension St. John Hospital Embraces VR for Active Shooter Training

In a pioneering move, Ascension St. John Hospital in Tulsa has unveiled a state-of-the-art virtual reality simulator, the first of its kind in a private hospital, designed explicitly for training its security personnel in active shooter situations. This innovative intervention comes as part of a broader strategic approach to bolster the hospital's emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

Virtual Reality: The Future of Crisis Training

The VirTra simulator deployed at Ascension St. John Hospital is a cutting-edge tool that aims to provide realistic crisis training to security officers. The system is equipped to simulate a wide spectrum of high-stress scenarios, ranging from domestic violence situations to active shooter incidents. The objective of this immersive training experience is two-fold: to equip security personnel with the tactical skills needed in high-risk situations, and to foster an instinctive ability to respond under pressure, thereby safeguarding the patients and staff within the hospital.

From Fear to Preparedness: Embracing Active Shooter Drills

While active shooter drills can be distressing, the necessity of such training is undisputed. Karen Navis, an employee at Ascension St. John, affirms this sentiment, acknowledging the significance of being well-prepared for potential threats. The simulator, boasting nearly 500 different scenarios, is designed not only to foster response capabilities but also to impart de-escalation techniques, aiming to prevent situations from escalating to dangerous levels.

A Commitment to Community Safety

Darrel Long, the Director of Security at Ascension Oklahoma, underscores the importance of readiness in crisis situations. Echoing the ethos of the Navy SEALs, Long asserts that individuals often fall to the level of their training in moments of conflict. This belief underscores the hospital's commitment to diligent preparation. The decision to install the simulator was cemented on the same day as a fatal shooting at nearby St. Francis Hospital, further highlighting the urgent need for such measures. Ascension St. John has plans to extend the benefits of this innovative training tool to other local hospitals. The hospital's security team, committed to maintaining high standards of safety, is set to use the simulator monthly.