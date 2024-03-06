Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital Nurses Secure Historic 26% Pay Hike in New Union Contract

Nurses at Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital have celebrated a significant victory, ratifying a new union contract that promises an average 26% salary increase over three years, with some seeing raises exceeding 30%. This achievement is part of a wave of successful negotiations led by the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA), marking a pivotal moment for healthcare professionals in the state. The contract also introduces improved scheduling practices to enhance work-life balance, addressing long-standing concerns among the nursing staff.

Groundbreaking Gains Amidst Nursing Challenges

The recent contract ratification follows a strategic movement by MNA-represented nurses across Michigan, including those at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, who previously organized an informational picket and strike authorization vote to press for better terms. Their collective efforts have not only resulted in significant wage increases but also set a precedent for fairer work conditions across the board. This series of landmark contracts underscores the collective power of nurses united under the MNA, an affiliate of National Nurses United, in advocating for their rights and the well-being of their patients.

A Unified Front for Nursing Advocacy

Tina Kaiser, a registered nurse and the president of the local union, highlighted the importance of union participation in securing democratic representation and dignity in the workplace. The solidarity among nurses across different facilities, as emphasized by Lori Batzloff, an MNA Board member and nurse at Ascension Borgess, plays a crucial role in holding corporations accountable and ensuring that patient care remains a top priority. The movement towards unionization among nurses at Ascension facilities, with approximately 2,550 nurses joining National Nurses United in the past two years, showcases a growing trend of healthcare professionals demanding respect and fair compensation for their essential work.

Setting a New Standard for Nurse Compensation

The Ascension Allegan contract is part of a broader effort by the MNA to address the acute staffing shortages and high burnout rates plaguing hospitals. Similar achievements, such as the contract ratified by about 140 MNA-represented nurses at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian, which includes wage increases to over $50 an hour by the end of a three-year term and limits on mandatory overtime, are indicative of the changing landscape of nurse compensation and working conditions. These developments signal a significant shift towards recognizing and valuing the critical role of nurses in the healthcare system.

The recent contract ratification at Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital not only represents a win for the nurses involved but also sets a benchmark for future negotiations in the healthcare sector. As nurses continue to unite and advocate for their rights, the movement is likely to inspire further positive changes across the industry, ensuring that nurses are compensated fairly for their indispensable contributions to patient care and public health.