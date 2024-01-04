en English
Business

Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services

Leading eye care network, Ascend Vision Partners (AVP), has strengthened its reach by forming a strategic alliance with Bay Area Retina Consultants. This partnership marks a significant expansion of AVP’s services in the Greater Tampa Bay area in Florida, fostering improved access to high-quality eye care for residents in Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough County.

Enhanced Eye Care Network

With an extensive network covering 30 practices, 15 optical centers, and a team of 46 professional physicians, AVP’s partnership with Bay Area Retina Consultants signifies a powerful synergy in the field of eye care. This is the 14th such partnership for AVP, a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering custom business solutions for eye care professionals, thereby allowing them to focus on patient care.

A Commitment to Superior Ophthalmologic Outcomes

Since its inception in 2022, AVP has prioritized leveraging its rich experience, advanced information technology, and superior equipment to deliver top-notch ophthalmologic outcomes. The company takes pride in providing exceptional eye care services to over 250,000 patients annually. The alliance with Bay Area Retina Consultants, a trusted provider of posterior eye care led by Drs. Menosky and Tomlinson, who have been serving the community for over 30 years, further underscores this commitment.

Support from Chicago Pacific Founders

Meanwhile, the growth of AVP is bolstered by the support of Chicago Pacific Founders (CPF), a strategic private equity firm based in Chicago and San Francisco. CPF is known for its founder-friendly approach and its emphasis on supporting growth companies in healthcare services, especially those that deliver high-quality care for aging populations.

In conclusion, the strategic partnership between AVP and Bay Area Retina Consultants signifies a significant stride in enhancing patient access to specialized eye care services, particularly in the southeastern United States. This alliance is a reflection of AVP’s ongoing commitment to delivering superior eye care solutions, supported by advanced technology and a highly skilled team of professionals.

Business Health United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

