Environmental Science

Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis

On October 18, 2022, the European Commission revealed its ambitious work programme for the forthcoming year, introducing a plan to propose a directive concentrating on asbestos screening, registration, and monitoring. This initiative comes as a response to a resolution from the European Parliament, which demanded amplified protection for workers against asbestos hazards. The proposal’s objective is to heighten the availability of information concerning asbestos presence in edifices for public authorities, construction workers, and residents. This approach aims to reduce the health and environmental risks tied to asbestos exposure.

Asbestos Directive: Purpose and Delay

The prospective directive would also ensure that responsibilities are customized to mirror the lifecycle and specific risks associated with each building. Although the proposal was scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of 2023, it has failed to meet the initial deadline. No substitute date has been communicated, leading to a cloud of uncertainty. The question now is whether the Commission will unveil this proposal for a directive and the revised deadlines before the current legislative period concludes.

Asbestos Exposure: A Global Concern

In a related context, the city of Tustin in the United States is grappling with a significant cleanup challenge. A fire in a World War II-era blimp hangar has resulted in massive metal and wooden doors covered in asbestos, lead, and potentially other toxins. More than 2,500 requests from local residents to have debris tested for asbestos and removed from their yards have been filed. Cleanup crews are working diligently to lower the doors and remove structures gently to prevent the spread of toxins.

Public Response and Future Implications

The fire’s aftermath has caused air quality issues, compelling residents to stay indoors and fueling frustration at the lack of assistance from local, state, and federal officials for the cleanup efforts. The European Commission’s proposal, if successful, could significantly impact global standards for asbestos management and potentially prevent similar future asbestos-related crises.

Environmental Science Europe Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

