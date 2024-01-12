Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern

Public alarm is soaring following the unearthing of additional asbestos in Rozelle Parklands, triggering amplified calls for the swift elimination and substitution of the tainted mulch. The presence of this perilous material in the park poses a significant health risk, demanding immediate action to safeguard the well-being of all park visitors.

Uncovering Asbestos

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is probing into the detection of bonded asbestos in mulch at Rozelle Parklands. The agency has issued a draft Clean Up Notice to Transport for NSW, instructing the removal of all polluted mulch from the site. The EPA is also examining the supplier of the mulch and has issued a formal notice to provide information and records. The investigations are expected to yield results by January 15.

Addressing the Issue

Acting CEO of the EPA, Nancy Chang, expressed that the agency is deeply troubled by the discovery and is working diligently to pinpoint the source and to ensure the mulch’s prompt removal. Despite the asbestos found being considered low risk, the investigation remains a priority for the EPA, with updates promised as they become available. NSW Premier Chris Minns has asserted that the responsibility for remedying the asbestos-contaminated Rozelle Parklands should not fall on taxpayers, but on the contractors John Holland CPB Joint Venture.

Community Concerns and Actions

Transport for NSW has confirmed the presence of asbestos in the park and has declared it closed until further notice. The discovery has sparked questions about the safety of the park, especially after a child brought home contaminated mulch. Inner West Council mayor Darcy Byrne has urged residents to stay clear of the park and has called for an in-depth investigation into the presence of asbestos. The park, located atop the Rozelle Interchange tolled road, was opened to the public on December 17. The finding of asbestos has raised concerns about the park’s maintenance and safety standards.

As the situation unfolds, the pressure for remediation efforts continues to mount. The community and authorities are eager to address the contamination promptly. Measures are being demanded to prevent further exposure to asbestos, a known carcinogen, and to restore the parklands to safe conditions for public use. This incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of asbestos management in public spaces, underlining the necessity for vigilant safety protocols.