Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures

Public uproar ensues as additional asbestos is discovered in the mulch at Rozelle Parklands, intensifying the call for immediate removal and safe replacement of the affected material. The issue brings to light the crucial need for stringent safety checks and prompt responses to potential hazards in public spaces.

Unwanted Discovery in Rozelle Parklands

The state’s transport agency confirmed the presence of bonded asbestos in three more samples of garden mulch at Rozelle Parklands, resulting in the closure of the park and the initiation of ongoing tests on other samples from the site. The 10-hectare park, which was inaugurated just last year, comprises various amenities including trees, bike paths, sports fields, wetlands, and barbecue facilities. The source of the contaminated mulch is currently under investigation.

Extent of Contamination and Ongoing Investigations

The discovery of more positive samples for bonded asbestos in the newly opened park has prompted the NSW government to test other sites where the contaminated mulch product was used. Air monitoring at the site has not identified elevated levels of airborne asbestos particles. Investigations are underway at the supplier’s facility and into the possibility the mulch was contaminated after the park was opened.

Asbestos in Public Spaces: A Rising Concern

The detection of asbestos in the park has sparked concerns about public safety. Local residents and the Mayor of the Inner West Council are calling for thorough testing, immediate remediation, and holding the contractors accountable for potential safety breaches. The government is prioritizing remediation and plans to hold the contractors responsible for the cost. The community has been urged to stay away from the park until further notice, indicating the urgency of addressing this issue to prevent any potential health risks and to maintain public confidence in the safety of local parklands.