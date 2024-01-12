en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:24 pm EST
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures

Public uproar ensues as additional asbestos is discovered in the mulch at Rozelle Parklands, intensifying the call for immediate removal and safe replacement of the affected material. The issue brings to light the crucial need for stringent safety checks and prompt responses to potential hazards in public spaces.

Unwanted Discovery in Rozelle Parklands

The state’s transport agency confirmed the presence of bonded asbestos in three more samples of garden mulch at Rozelle Parklands, resulting in the closure of the park and the initiation of ongoing tests on other samples from the site. The 10-hectare park, which was inaugurated just last year, comprises various amenities including trees, bike paths, sports fields, wetlands, and barbecue facilities. The source of the contaminated mulch is currently under investigation.

Extent of Contamination and Ongoing Investigations

The discovery of more positive samples for bonded asbestos in the newly opened park has prompted the NSW government to test other sites where the contaminated mulch product was used. Air monitoring at the site has not identified elevated levels of airborne asbestos particles. Investigations are underway at the supplier’s facility and into the possibility the mulch was contaminated after the park was opened.

Asbestos in Public Spaces: A Rising Concern

The detection of asbestos in the park has sparked concerns about public safety. Local residents and the Mayor of the Inner West Council are calling for thorough testing, immediate remediation, and holding the contractors accountable for potential safety breaches. The government is prioritizing remediation and plans to hold the contractors responsible for the cost. The community has been urged to stay away from the park until further notice, indicating the urgency of addressing this issue to prevent any potential health risks and to maintain public confidence in the safety of local parklands.

0
Health Safety
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Triumphs Against Physician-Assisted Suicide in 2023: A Year in Review
In the span of 2023, the proponents of life in the face of death have achieved significant triumphs in the battle against physician-assisted suicide legislation in the United States. Their efforts have halted the advance of these laws, with no new assisted suicide legislation introduced in the country for over two years, signaling a period
Triumphs Against Physician-Assisted Suicide in 2023: A Year in Review
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
16 mins ago
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
16 mins ago
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals
6 mins ago
University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals
India's Battle with Air Pollution: A Detailed Overview
7 mins ago
India's Battle with Air Pollution: A Detailed Overview
Decoding the Role of STING Protein in the Innate Immune Response
9 mins ago
Decoding the Role of STING Protein in the Innate Immune Response
Latest Headlines
World News
Triumphs Against Physician-Assisted Suicide in 2023: A Year in Review
2 mins
Triumphs Against Physician-Assisted Suicide in 2023: A Year in Review
Australia Backs Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels: A Stand for Global Trade Security
2 mins
Australia Backs Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels: A Stand for Global Trade Security
Annual Report Predicts Profound Global Changes and 2024 US Presidential Election Outcomes
3 mins
Annual Report Predicts Profound Global Changes and 2024 US Presidential Election Outcomes
Roberto Mancini's Pursuit of Fourth Asian Cup Glory with Saudi Arabia
5 mins
Roberto Mancini's Pursuit of Fourth Asian Cup Glory with Saudi Arabia
Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Hospitalization Sparks Controversy and Calls for Transparency
6 mins
Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Hospitalization Sparks Controversy and Calls for Transparency
University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals
6 mins
University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals
Unrest in Papua New Guinea and Cultural Backlash in Buenos Aires
7 mins
Unrest in Papua New Guinea and Cultural Backlash in Buenos Aires
India's Battle with Air Pollution: A Detailed Overview
7 mins
India's Battle with Air Pollution: A Detailed Overview
Unveiling Sports Icons: Muggsy Bogues Kicks Off 'Sports Legends of the Carolinas'
7 mins
Unveiling Sports Icons: Muggsy Bogues Kicks Off 'Sports Legends of the Carolinas'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app