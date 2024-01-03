en English
Ghana

ASA Savings and Loans Boosts Healthcare with Medical Equipment Donation to Korle Bu Polyclinic

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
ASA Savings and Loans Limited, a Ghanaian financial institution, has donated a series of medical equipment to the Korle Bu Polyclinic/Family Medicine Department. The donation, aimed at enhancing patient care, includes six wheelchairs, two swivel chairs, and three mobile blood pressure monitoring devices. The Korle Bu Polyclinic, located within the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana, has been grappling with inadequate resources, a situation that has been aggravated by the roughly 5,000 outpatient visits it receives monthly.

Enhancing Healthcare with Charitable Donations

The donation was handed over at the premises of the Korle Bu Polyclinic. Representatives from both ASA Savings and Loans and the medical facility were present. The medical equipment is intended to boost healthcare delivery, particularly for women, children, and the elderly. The lack of adequate resources has been putting a strain on both the staff and patients, leading to the Polyclinic’s appeal for support.

ASA Savings and Loans: A Commitment to Social Responsibility

Madam Joana Odei Larbi, the Divisional Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility. ASA Savings and Loans has a history of supporting public schools and health facilities across Ghana. The company’s support extends beyond financial services, demonstrating a deep-rooted commitment to the broader community.

Improved Patient Care: A Welcome Development

Priscilla Vandyck-Sey, the Head of the Department at the Polyclinic, expressed her gratitude for the donation. She outlined how the new equipment would significantly benefit patient transfers and overall healthcare delivery. The addition of wheelchairs will aid in the movement of patients, while the swivel chairs and blood pressure monitoring devices will assist in providing better healthcare. The donation offers a glimmer of hope for the Polyclinic’s staff and patients, who have been dealing with resource constraints in their quest to provide and receive quality healthcare.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

