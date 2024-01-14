en English
Health

Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:10 am EST
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare

Artisight, a pioneer in the realm of smart hospital platforms enhanced by advanced AI technologies, has successfully closed an oversubscribed Series B funding round, raising a substantial $42 million. This round was marked by the participation of new strategic and health system investors, as well as continued support from prior Series A investors, including the globally recognized tech behemoth, NVIDIA.

Artisight’s Innovative Smart Hospital Platform

Artisight’s smart hospital platform is a testament to the transformative potential of technology in healthcare. Developed by a team of dedicated clinicians, the platform melds IoT sensors with deep learning algorithms and open integration standards, delivering a range of innovative solutions capable of enhancing patient care and bolstering the efficiency of healthcare providers.

The platform’s HIPAA-compliant features span across computer vision, voice recognition, vital sign monitoring, and indoor positioning, all complemented by actionable analytics. This integration of advanced technologies has been designed to facilitate virtual nursing, patient safety, and care coordination – the pillars of effective healthcare.

Positive Impact and Future Prospects

The technology’s implementation has already yielded tangible benefits, including elevated nursing and patient satisfaction scores, improved quality metrics, and positive financial outcomes for health systems. Northwestern Medicine, a renowned client, has reported significant enhancements in its operational efficiency and patient satisfaction rates after adopting Artisight’s technology.

With the newly secured funding, Artisight aims to double its workforce to meet the mushrooming demand for its platform and address the pressing challenges in healthcare concerning staffing, satisfaction, and financial management. The company’s leadership underscored the value of their collaborations with health professionals and expressed anticipation for the future of ambient intelligence in clinical care.

On the Horizon

Artisight is not just looking to expand its operations but also plans to share the evidence of its platform’s effectiveness with the broader medical community. The company eagerly awaits the publication of their results in peer-reviewed literature, further solidifying its position as a forerunner in AI-driven healthcare transformation.

Health Investments
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

