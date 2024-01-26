Artificial Fiber Technology: A Leap Forward in Neurodegenerative Disease Research

In a stride towards revolutionizing neurodegenerative disease research, Professor Emad Moeendarbary's team at University College London (UCL) is pioneering an artificial fiber technology that could drastically cut clinical trial costs and expedite research timelines. This groundbreaking endeavor, which has the potential to become a keystone in global healthcare diagnostics, is on the cusp of receiving funding from a unique British e-money venture, Science Card.

Science Card: Merging Finance and Innovation

Science Card, formed under the leadership of CEO and Founder Daniel Baeriswyl, operates as a current account app that empowers users to financially contribute to research through their everyday spending. It stands as the UK's first e-money current account dedicated to fostering scientific research and innovation. The venture is ready to launch a campaign to fund Professor Moeendarbary's project.

Aiding the Fight Against Neurodegenerative Diseases

Science Card's initiative allows UK residents to directly support scientific research, including the fight against neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. With over 1 million people in the UK suffering from such conditions, government bodies are striving to double funding for dementia research. The artificial fiber technology, being developed by UCL's team, could play a crucial role in this battle.

Fast-Tracking Research and Development

The project's promise lies in its potential to reduce interruptions caused by funding shortages, thereby fast-tracking the development of potential treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Science Card aims to contribute £499,955 to the UCL project, which will be gathered from direct contributions and round-ups from customers' everyday spending. With this initiative, Science Card plans to expand its user base and funding capabilities beyond the UK to Europe and the US, further solidifying the merger of finance and innovation.