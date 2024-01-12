Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain

Arthrosamid, an innovative treatment for osteoarthritis knee pain, is garnering attention for its potential to provide long-term relief, lasting up to 2 years or perhaps even more. This treatment stands distinct from traditional osteoarthritis injections, thanks to its minimally invasive, single-injection process that employs a non-biodegradable hydrogel. This hydrogel serves as a cushion around the knee joint, alleviating pain and discomfort.

A Leap in Osteoarthritis Treatment

MSK Doctors in London, one of the rare clinics currently offering this revolutionary treatment, stands apart for its patient-centric approach. There’s no need for a GP referral or to be stuck in a waiting list. The clinic has incorporated Arthrosamid into its range of treatment options, embracing its promising results and long-term relief potential.

Rigorous Testing and Proven Efficacy

Though Arthrosamid represents a new treatment, it carries a two-decade-long track record of human testing under its belt, attesting to its safety and efficacy. It’s not without potential side effects, similar to other knee injections. Patients may experience redness and swelling at the injection site, but these side effects are typically minor and temporary.

MSK Doctors: A Holistic Approach to Care

MSK Doctors’ approach to osteoarthritis treatment goes beyond administering injections. The clinic offers a holistic solution to patient care, considering the patient’s overall health and condition. Custom care plans may include a mix of Arthrosamid injections, anti-inflammatory drugs, physiotherapy, or surgery when necessary. Patients can directly book an appointment with MSK Doctors to explore the varied treatment options available for osteoarthritis.