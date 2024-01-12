Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals

In a paradigm shift from widely held beliefs, new research from Singapore has uncovered that the most common menopausal symptom among midlife women is not hot flushes, but arthralgia. This condition, characterized by aches and pains in muscles and joints, is reported to afflict between 30 and 40 percent of women during their menopausal phase.

Unmasking the Real Culprit – Arthralgia

These groundbreaking findings are a result of the concerted effort by the Integrated Women’s Health Programme at the National University Hospital and the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore. The research, generously backed by the Singapore National Medical Research Council with a grant of approximately $3.5 million spanning from 2021 to 2025, focused primarily on the three predominant races in Singapore: Chinese, Malay, and Indian women.

The inaugural study, which saw its findings published in Maturitas in October 2023, unmasked that a staggering 62.5 percent of the 1,054 Singaporean women involved in the study experienced arthralgia during menopause. This figure stands significantly higher than the prevalence of other symptoms such as sleep problems, vaginal dryness, and mental and physical exhaustion. Hot flushes, long regarded as the hallmark of menopause, were demoted to the fifth most common symptom.

An Underestimated and Misdiagnosed Affliction

Despite the alarming prevalence of arthralgia among menopausal women in Singapore, it remains understated and often misdiagnosed by doctors as mere wear and tear or age-related degeneration. This oversight underscores the pressing need for enhanced awareness and improved management of this condition.

The Real-world Impact of Arthralgia

The studies further illuminated the moderate to severe impact of joint and muscular discomfort on a third of the women. Two participants, Madam Regina Lim and Ms Nicole Doyle, bore testament to experiencing significant muscle and joint pain during menopause, underscoring the acute need for more effective treatments and a better understanding of this common menopausal symptom.