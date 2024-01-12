Art Therapy and Nutrition Education: A New Approach to Postmenopausal Women's Health

An innovative pilot study from Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions has revealed the potential of art therapy combined with nutrition education to improve the health and well-being of overweight postmenopausal women. The research, published in Art Therapy, employed a unique multi-modal intervention approach, integrating creative arts therapies with nutritional guidance, to target both cardiometabolic risk and psychosocial aspects.

Art Therapy Meets Nutrition Education

The 16-week online intervention, named I2CAN, was facilitated by a nutritionist and creative arts therapists. It encompassed a range of activities, including movement exercises, art creation, journaling, and verbal processing. Delivered via a secure videoconferencing platform, the sessions aimed to provide a comprehensive approach to well-being, addressing physical, emotional, and mental health.

Significant Improvements Observed

The intervention showed promising results, with participants reporting enhancements in quality of life, self-efficacy, stress management, anxiety levels, and body image. Furthermore, tangible health improvements were also recorded, including reductions in body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure. These outcomes highlight the potential for a multi-modal intervention approach to positively impact the physiological and psychosocial health of postmenopausal women at risk for cardiovascular disease.

Despite the pilot study's small sample size of three participants, the findings have paved the way for a larger, randomized control trial. Scheduled to commence in January 2024, the forthcoming trial is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Commonwealth Universal Research Enhancement (CURE) grant program. The researchers aim to further evaluate the efficacy and impact of this integrative approach on a larger scale.