Arovella Therapeutics Forges Exclusive License with UNC for Novel Cytokine Technology

In a significant move towards cancer treatment advancement, Arovella Therapeutics has secured an exclusive global license with the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. The agreement focuses on the integration of a novel cytokine technology, IL-12-TM, into Arovella's CARiNKT cell therapy platform.

IL-12-TM Technology: A New Hope in Solid Tumour Treatment

The IL-12-TM technology, a brainchild of Professor Gianpietro Dotti, a renowned figure in CARiNKT cell research, holds promising potential against solid tumours. It demonstrated improved persistence, quantity, and anti-tumour activity of CAR-iNKT cells in preclinical studies, specifically in animal cancer models with neuroblastoma. The technology's incorporation could amplify the effectiveness of Arovella's solid tumour programs, presenting a compelling opportunity to enhance their therapeutic offerings.

Details of the Agreement

The exclusive license agreement grants Arovella comprehensive rights to leverage IL-12-TM for its iNKT cell applications. The agreement does not necessitate an upfront fee, thereby excluding any immediate financial impact on Arovella. The financial terms of the agreement comprise annual maintenance fees, development milestones, and a low single-digit royalty on future sales.

Future Prospects

The partnership with the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center is set to bolster Arovella's cancer treatment pipeline. Dr Michael Baker, Arovella's CEO, expressed excitement about this development. Professor Dotti, who also directs the Immunotherapy Program at Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, shared the optimism for the clinical trial potential of the engineered CAR-iNKT cells producing IL-12-TM.