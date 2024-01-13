Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators

In a crucial move to strengthen its emergency response capabilities, Arnot-Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York, has secured a FEMA grant of over $2.6 million for advanced emergency generators. This strategic upgrade will significantly bolster the hospital’s resilience during severe weather emergencies and power outages.

FEMA Grant to Fund Emergency Power System Enhancement

The grant, aimed at enhancing the emergency power system, will be used to update the hospital’s emergency generators in three key areas. One of the planned upgrades includes replacing an existing 800 kW generator with a more powerful 1000 kW generator, which will enhance emergency power output. Additionally, the installation of a new automatic transfer switch and additional power meters is also on the anvil.

Congressman Langworthy Stresses on Equitable Federal Funding

Congressman Nick Langworthy underscored the importance of such federal funding in easing the financial load on local taxpayers. While acknowledging that these funds are ultimately sourced from the taxpayers themselves, Langworthy pointed out the necessity for communities like the Southern Tier to receive their fair share. This grant, covering ninety percent of the total cost, is a significant step towards this commitment.

Strengthening Critical Infrastructure in Face of Vulnerable Power Grid

The recent spate of significant windstorms in the district, resulting in extensive power outages, has underscored the vulnerability of the local power grid. The FEMA grant, therefore, is a strategic move to enhance the critical infrastructure at Arnot-Ogden Medical Center. The upgrade will ensure that the hospital’s emergency services remain fully operational, bolstering its capacity to provide uninterrupted patient care under challenging conditions. Jonathan Lawrence, Arnot Health President and CEO, echoed Langworthy’s gratitude for the grant and its pivotal role in ensuring patient care continuity during severe weather emergencies.