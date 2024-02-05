Arnot Health Rehabilitation Hosts Seminar for Horse Riders: Enhancing Fitness and Managing Injuries

Arnot Health Rehabilitation, a leading provider of comprehensive rehabilitation services, is hosting a seminar tailored for the horse riding community. The event, scheduled for February 28th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., will be held at the Arnot Corning Medical Office Building Rehab Department in Corning, New York.

Empowering Horse Riders with Fitness Knowledge

The seminar is designed for individuals of all ages who have a passion for horse riding, whether for leisure or competitive purposes. It aims to provide an introduction to exercises and stretches that are highly beneficial for riders. The goal is to enhance their strength, flexibility, posture, and coordination, ultimately contributing to a more enjoyable and safe riding experience.

Professional Advice for Preexisting Injuries

In addition to exercise and stretching techniques, the seminar offers a unique opportunity for attendees with preexisting injuries. Trained therapists will be on hand to provide valuable advice and recommendations, helping individuals manage their conditions and continue to engage in horse riding activities without compromising their health.

Registration and Event Requirements

Attendance requires prior registration, ensuring the team can adequately prepare for the number of participants. Attendees are instructed to wear workout clothing to the seminar, as some portions of the seminar may involve demonstrations or practical exercises.