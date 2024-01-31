Arkansas Ranked Last in U.S. Dental Health: A WalletHub Study

In a sweeping examination of dental health across the United States, Arkansas has been placed in the last position with an overall score of 51, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. This research took into account various determinants of dental health, including water fluoridation, access to dental services, and personal dental care habits like brushing and flossing. Strikingly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that about 36% of adults nationwide have not visited a dentist in over a year.

Evaluating Dental Health: A Multi-Faceted Approach

The WalletHub study employed 25 key metrics to assess dental health, which resulted in Arkansas ranking 50th in oral health and 42nd in dental habits and care. Specific factors contributing to Arkansas's low ranking include its position at 41st for adolescent dental visits in the past year and at the very bottom for adult dental visits. The state's high consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, ranking 41st, and the high percentage of adult smokers, placing it at 50th, just ahead of West Virginia, also played a part in the dismal score.

The Impact of Lifestyle Choices on Dental Health

The CDC underscores the relationship between smoking and dental diseases, as well as the increased prevalence of untreated tooth decay among smokers. Arkansas also scored poorly regarding the dental condition of adults and the percentage of elderly people with no natural teeth, tying with Florida at 49th. It's a stark reminder that lifestyle choices can have a profound impact on dental health.

Contrasting Dental Health Across States

In stark contrast, Illinois was deemed the state with the best dental health according to the study. Meanwhile, Mississippi was positioned just above Arkansas, ranked at 50th. This comprehensive study serves as a salient reminder of the importance of dental health and the need for accessible dental care services across the United States.