Health

Arkansas Ranked Fourth Least Healthy State: A Closer Look at the Alarming Statistics

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Arkansas Ranked Fourth Least Healthy State: A Closer Look at the Alarming Statistics

In a recent study conducted by Forbes, Arkansas has been placed as the fourth least healthy state in the U.S., placing the spotlight on the state’s alarming health metrics. The study examined each state on 21 separate indicators grouped under three broad categories: disease risk factors and prevalence, substance abuse, and lifestyle habits and health outlook.

Arkansas’ Disturbing Health Metrics

The results of the assessment painted a worrying picture for the state of Arkansas. It ranked third-worst in the category of disease risk factors, with disturbingly high death rates for leading causes like cancer, heart disease, respiratory disease, and diabetes. Forbes’ specific data showed that around 226 out of 100,000 Arkansans succumb to heart disease. Furthermore, Arkansas has the fourth-highest percentage of adults suffering from high blood pressure and holds the sixth rank nationally for deaths resulting from kidney disease and stroke.

Substance Abuse and Lifestyle Concerns

When it comes to substance abuse, Arkansas does not fare any better. The state records the second-highest percentage of adult smokers and is the second-worst in the nation regarding opioid and prescription pain reliever misuse among adults. These figures underline the significant substance abuse problem that the state faces, which contributes to the overall health crisis.

Lastly, in terms of lifestyle habits and health outlook, Arkansas is the seventh-worst. The citizens of the state are the second most likely to report no physical activity in the preceding month. This lack of exercise, coupled with unhealthy lifestyle habits, contributes significantly to the state’s dire health situation.

A Shorter Life Expectancy

The life expectancy in Arkansas is also among the shortest in the country, averaging around 75 years. This figure is a stark reminder of the critical health issues that Arkansans face and that need immediate attention.

On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia was placed at the bottom of the list as the most unhealthy state in the country. Like Arkansas, it too faces a multitude of health challenges that need addressing.

Health United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

