Arkansas Times Cannabis and Wellness Expo Draws 2,000 Attendees, Showcasing State's Growing Cannabis Industry

On a frosty day in Arkansas, over 2,000 individuals gathered at the Simmons Bank Arena for the Arkansas Times Cannabis and Wellness Expo. The two-day event, which was marked by a surge in interest in the state's burgeoning cannabis industry, offered a diverse array of cannabis businesses, products, and educational opportunities.

Industry Day Sparks Dialogue

The expo commenced with an Industry Day, setting the stage for cultivators, dispensaries, and processors to network and engage in robust discussions about the industry's growth. Since 2019, Arkansas' cannabis sector has witnessed over $1 billion in sales, signaling a promising future for the industry.

Exhibitors Showcase Cannabis Innovations

Despite the biting cold, attendees flocked to the expo to explore the offerings. Cooking demonstrations, product information, and the opportunity to win prizes from vendors such as Good Day Farm were among the highlights. Dark Horse Medicinals, a prominent exhibitor, showcased its products, including Big Pete's Cannabutter and Keef cannabis-infused beverages, outlining plans to retail these products in their dispensaries.

Other businesses seized the opportunity to introduce new products. Leafology unveiled new cannabis strains and food seasonings, while Custom Cannabis offered insights into the world of terpenes. Non-cannabis businesses, such as Sound Extractions, also participated, displaying their range of medicinal mushroom products.

Education and Certification

Medical marijuana certifications were available on-site for eligible patients, adding to the comprehensive nature of the expo. The state currently has approximately 97,000 cardholders, a figure likely to rise following the event. Education was at the forefront of the expo, with discussions covering a broad spectrum of topics, including women in cannabis, regulations, lab testing, and a new educational initiative named 'Ask Ethel', conceived with the goal of reducing cannabis stigma.