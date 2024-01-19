Arizona Ponders Over Legislation to Allow Human Composting

Arizona is on the threshold of an environmentally transformative legislation that might see human remains being converted into garden mulch through a process known as 'natural organic reduction'. This method, currently allowed in seven other states, proposes an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional methods of burial or cremation, a step forward in the realm of environmental sustainability.

Advertisment

Natural Organic Reduction: An Overview

The process of natural organic reduction entails the addition of organic materials such as alfalfa, to the human body. This is further coupled with heat and oxygen to speed up the microbial breakdown over a period of approximately 30 days. Once the body is significantly reduced, any foreign objects are carefully sifted out. Larger bones that are not fully decomposed are crushed and mixed back into the soil. The end result is a nutrient-rich soil that can be used for gardening.

Legislative Progress and Future Implications

Advertisment

The bill, known as HB 2081, has successfully passed the House Committee on Regulatory Affairs and is set to be debated in the full House. An identical bill, SB 1042, is also being considered in the Senate Committee on Finance and Commerce. The bills are presented by Rep. Laurin Hendrix and Sen. T.J. Shope, respectively. If passed, Arizona would become the eighth state in the US to legalize this process. However, the proposal has sparked discussions about the practicality of handling the resulting soil, which would weigh considerably more than traditional cremains.

Shaping the Future of Burial Practices

As the world grapples with the impact of human activity on the environment, the natural organic reduction process offers a sustainable solution. It not only provides an eco-friendly alternative to traditional burial and cremation methods, but also opens up a new avenue for individuals to contribute to the environment posthumously. As Arizona considers this path-breaking legislation, it stands at the forefront of a potentially transformative shift in burial practices, one that resonates deeply with the urgent need for environmental conservation.