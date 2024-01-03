en English
Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs of Arizona is championing for new restrictions on private and parochial schools that receive universal vouchers. Among the proposed restrictions are background checks and minimum education requirements for teachers, a stipulation that vouchers be off-limits unless a student first attends a public school for at least 100 days, and prohibitions against price gouging when private schools increase their rates.

A Controversial Stand

House Speaker Ben Toma and Senator Ken Bennett, both Republicans, oppose Hobbs’ proposals. They argue that the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) program is popular among Arizona parents, and the additional bureaucratic measures proposed by Hobbs are unnecessary. However, Hobbs counters that the ESA program is lacking in accountability and transparency. She aims to safeguard taxpayer dollars while equipping parents and students with the necessary information to make informed choices about their education.

A Question of Accessibility

The debate also brings into focus whether private schools accepting voucher dollars should provide accommodations and services in accordance with an individualized learning plan specific to each student. Such a requirement has drawn criticism from advocates for empowerment scholarship accounts. The recent expansion of the vouchers program removed all preconditions, opening the door for anyone to access the vouchers. This includes those who already had the means to cover private tuition and fees, sparking a debate on the proper use of such financial support.

Education Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

