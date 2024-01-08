argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024

Immunology firm argenx SE has shed light on its preliminary financial results for 2023, and charted its strategic priorities for the year ahead. The past year has seen the company extend the reach of its product, VYVGART, to over 6,000 patients worldwide diagnosed with generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG). The successful launch of a subcutaneous version of VYVGART has been one of the key milestones, contributing significantly to the company’s strategic expansion in the gMG market.

VYVGART Hytrulo Awaits FDA Approval

argenx has moved forward with a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VYVGART Hytrulo. This product is aimed at providing relief to patients suffering from Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP). Subject to approval, the U.S. market could witness its launch by mid-2024.

Positive Data from Phase 2 Study of Empasiprubart

The company has reported encouraging data from a Phase 2 study of empasiprubart for Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN). In addition, argenx plans to reveal data from six Phase 2 trials by the end of 2024. This forms part of the company’s broader drive to expand its product portfolio and reach.

Four New Pipeline Candidates Nominated

Adding to its strategic priorities, argenx has nominated four new pipeline candidates. The company expects to file Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for these candidates by the end of 2025. CEO Tim Van Hauwermeiren emphasized argenx’s commitment to enhancing the understanding of autoimmunity. He also highlighted the expansion of their global commercial organization, with products approved in over 30 countries and robust partnerships to support their mission.