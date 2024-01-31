Are Generation Z Aging Faster? The Impact of Chronic Stress on Perceived Age

Perceptions of age and aging are nuanced, varying among generations. Younger individuals often perceive lower ages as 'old,' while older individuals construe 'old' differently. This generational gap in understanding age was recently illustrated in a viral TikTok video by 26-year-old content creator, Jordan Howlett. Howlett opined that millennials seem younger, while Generation Z, those born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, appears older than their chronological age, a disparity he attributes to stress.

Chronic Stress and Accelerated Aging

Psychiatrist Dr. Raghu Kiran Appasani confirmed a connection between chronic stress and accelerated aging, particularly in Generation Z. He pointed to information overload from constant exposure to news and tragic events as a potential stressor. However, he stopped short of stating that Generation Z is aging faster, instead highlighting the detrimental effects of high-stress levels on overall health.

The Discourse on Gen Z's Aging

The dialogue around Gen Z's aging is not limited to the physiological aspects. It extends to the generation's use of anti-aging products and distinctive style choices. Ryan Broderick, a cultural analyst, has coined the term 'Boca Raton-core' to describe Gen Z's aesthetic, which leans towards the style traditionally associated with older demographics.

Mental Development Over Physical Aging

Appasani stressed that the focus should be less on physical aging and more on Gen Z's mental development. He noted that the psychological developmental stages are extending into their 20s, potentially affecting their exploration of identity and independence. As this generation enters the workforce, they are rejecting the hustle culture, seeking work-life balance, prioritizing mental well-being, and advocating for flexible work arrangements. Their influence is reshaping the workplace to prioritize psychological health over the rat race.