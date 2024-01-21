Arctic Chill Grips Southern US: A Deep Freeze Crisis Unfolds

A severe cold snap has enveloped vast swathes of the Southern United States, plunging millions into a frigid reality they're unaccustomed to. Over the weekend, the mercury plummeted to single-digit degrees across states like Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas, following a week of relentless sub-zero weather. Wind chill advisories and freeze warnings were issued as the icy grip tightened, with the cold expected to persist into Sunday.

The Cold's Chilling Impact

The cold's impact has been particularly harsh in Tennessee, with at least 19 weather-related deaths reported. The freezing temperatures have also triggered water utility issues, leading to boil-water advisories for thousands of residents. In Arkansas, the National Guard swung into action, aiding in the delivery of potable water.

Nashville in the Eye of the Storm

Meanwhile, in Nashville, heavy snowfall morphed into ice, turning roads and sidewalks into treacherous territories, prompting school closures and urging residents to stay indoors. The city's homeless shelters have seen a surge in demand, with over 700 individuals seeking refuge, and an additional 300-375 more huddling for warmth at an overflow shelter.

Religious Organizations and Social Services Step Up

Some religious organizations, hampered by icy roads, have been unable to transport people to shelters. Nashville's social services officials, in response to the unsafe road conditions, executed phone welfare checks for the elderly and disabled. Amidst the Arctic weather, the city of Memphis faced a unique challenge. Freezing temperatures ruptured water mains, forcing residents to boil water. Over 100 employees have been dispatched to identify and repair leaks, while bottled water distribution stations have been set up across the city.

This bone-chilling cold snap has not only created dangerous conditions around the country, with wind chills dropping below minus 30 degrees but has also caused power outages and freezing rain on the West Coast. With weather-related deaths exceeding 60, the risks of frostbite and hypothermia, plummeting temperatures, perilous travel, and infrastructure challenges have sent the Southern US into a deep freeze.