Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests

Recent research has highlighted a heightened risk of hyponatremia, a condition characterized by dangerously low levels of sodium in the blood, in patients taking the high blood pressure medication, Aprinox. This risk is significantly higher than what is indicated on the drug’s label, raising concerns and pointing to a need for updated warnings.

Aprinox and Hyponatremia

Aprinox, also known as Bendroflumethiazide or BZT, belongs to the class of medications known as thiazide diuretics, generally considered safe for treating hypertension. However, this new study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, has brought to light a significantly higher risk of hyponatremia for patients on Aprinox, particularly in the initial months of treatment.

The Danish Study

The study was conducted by Danish researchers who carried out a population-based cohort study in Denmark between 2014 and 2019. It involved two target trials with participants aged 40 and above. The first trial compared the new use of Aprinox with calcium-channel blockers in individuals who hadn’t recently been prescribed any antihypertensive drugs and had no history of hyponatremia. The second trial compared the new use of Aprinox combined with a renin-angiotensin system inhibitor to the use of a renin-angiotin system inhibitor alone.

Implications of the Findings

The research findings indicate that patients on Aprinox may experience symptoms of hyponatremia such as fatigue, headache, low blood pressure, loss of energy, muscle weakness, seizures, and comas. The study found that Aprinox users faced a 3.5% increased risk of low sodium levels compared to users of other antihypertensive drugs. This risk was especially pronounced among older Aprinox users and those with other health conditions. The findings suggest a need for updated warnings on the medication’s label, and a call for further research into the possible side effects of Aprinox.