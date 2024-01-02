en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests

Recent research has highlighted a heightened risk of hyponatremia, a condition characterized by dangerously low levels of sodium in the blood, in patients taking the high blood pressure medication, Aprinox. This risk is significantly higher than what is indicated on the drug’s label, raising concerns and pointing to a need for updated warnings.

Aprinox and Hyponatremia

Aprinox, also known as Bendroflumethiazide or BZT, belongs to the class of medications known as thiazide diuretics, generally considered safe for treating hypertension. However, this new study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, has brought to light a significantly higher risk of hyponatremia for patients on Aprinox, particularly in the initial months of treatment.

The Danish Study

The study was conducted by Danish researchers who carried out a population-based cohort study in Denmark between 2014 and 2019. It involved two target trials with participants aged 40 and above. The first trial compared the new use of Aprinox with calcium-channel blockers in individuals who hadn’t recently been prescribed any antihypertensive drugs and had no history of hyponatremia. The second trial compared the new use of Aprinox combined with a renin-angiotensin system inhibitor to the use of a renin-angiotin system inhibitor alone.

Implications of the Findings

The research findings indicate that patients on Aprinox may experience symptoms of hyponatremia such as fatigue, headache, low blood pressure, loss of energy, muscle weakness, seizures, and comas. The study found that Aprinox users faced a 3.5% increased risk of low sodium levels compared to users of other antihypertensive drugs. This risk was especially pronounced among older Aprinox users and those with other health conditions. The findings suggest a need for updated warnings on the medication’s label, and a call for further research into the possible side effects of Aprinox.

0
Denmark Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Danish Researchers Develop AI Model to Predict Mortality

By Wojciech Zylm

AI Advancements and the Privacy Dilemma: A Global Perspective

By Wojciech Zylm

Mexican Actor Ana Ofelia Murguia Passes Away; Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Abdicates Throne

By BNN Correspondents

Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S to Expand Share Pool; Concentric AB Advances Share Acquisition

By Wojciech Zylm

Innovative Real-Time Emission Monitoring Technology Unveiled by Green ...
@Denmark · 5 hours
Innovative Real-Time Emission Monitoring Technology Unveiled by Green ...
heart comment 0
International Manhunt for Abducted Children of Steakhouse Heiress Amidst Custody Battle

By Wojciech Zylm

International Manhunt for Abducted Children of Steakhouse Heiress Amidst Custody Battle
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Executes Share Buy-Back Program

By Wojciech Zylm

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Executes Share Buy-Back Program
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme

By Wojciech Zylm

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme
Danish Study Reveals Diagnostic Gaps in Esophageal Obstructions

By Wojciech Zylm

Danish Study Reveals Diagnostic Gaps in Esophageal Obstructions
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
1 min
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
2 mins
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
2 mins
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
2 mins
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
2 mins
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
2 mins
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
2 mins
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
NFL Veteran Kicker Brett Maher Gets Another Shot with the Los Angeles Rams
2 mins
NFL Veteran Kicker Brett Maher Gets Another Shot with the Los Angeles Rams
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
38 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app