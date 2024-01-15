Apple Watch to Lose Blood Oxygen Monitoring Feature in Series 9 and Ultra 2 Models

In a significant development, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 devices will no longer have the blood oxygen monitoring feature. According to Bloomberg and 9to5Mac, this move comes after the US Customs and Border Protection approved the removal of the feature. The reasons behind this decision remain undisclosed, as Apple has not released any official statement or responded to inquiries for comment on the matter.

Advertisment

Impact on Health Monitoring

The blood oxygen feature, integrated into previous Apple Watch models, allows users to monitor their oxygen saturation levels—an essential health metric. Its removal could have serious implications for consumers who depend on the Apple Watch for health monitoring purposes. The impact of this change on current and prospective Apple Watch owners is yet to be seen, with users advised to update themselves and consider the importance of the blood oxygen feature before purchasing a new device.

The Masimo Patent Dispute

Advertisment

The removal of the blood oxygen feature appears to be a response to a patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo. The modification allows Apple to continue selling both products after a ban on their sale last year. Modified watches, bereft of the pulse oximetry features, have already been sent to Apple retail stores. However, these stores have been instructed not to sell them until further notice from the corporate. Apple is also challenging Masimo's remaining patents and may pursue legal action against Masimo for design infringement.

Blood Oxygen Feature: A Controversial Tool?

In the midst of this patent feud, Apple is planning to issue a software update that could potentially disable blood oxygen monitoring for existing users. This move, along with the removal of the blood oxygen sensor, may raise questions about Apple's push into health. The import and sale ban was confined to the U.S., and it remains unclear whether Apple will make this change globally.