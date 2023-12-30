Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator’s Heart Attack Survival Story

As a former animator for Disney and DreamWorks, 61-year-old college professor Christopher Oakley had witnessed the magic of technology. But it was his Apple Watch that truly performed a life-saving miracle. On August 20, 2021, in the quiet confines of Asheville where he had resided since 2007, Oakley suffered a heart attack. With no prior warning, he was abruptly plunged into a life-threatening situation.

Lifesaving Technology on the Wrist

While cleaning his bathroom, a wave of nausea hit Oakley, causing him to collapse. He managed to stumble to his basement bedroom to rest, but his heart pounded relentlessly, mimicking the rhythm of a marathon runner. The morning after, he was rushed to the emergency room when his husband noticed his alarmingly high heart rate.

Upon arrival, Oakley’s heart rate had returned to normal, but the Apple Watch he wore had been vigilantly monitoring and recording his heart rate through the night. The watch’s data revealed heart rates fluctuating between 121-151, which alerted the doctors to the gravity of his condition.

From Patient to Advocate

Armed with this critical information, the medical team swiftly decided to perform an emergency double bypass surgery on Oakley. The surgery was a success, and Oakley was given a second chance at life – a victory he attributes to his wrist companion, the Apple Watch.

Convinced of the life-saving potential of this wearable technology, Oakley has since become an advocate for the Apple Watch. He has reached out to Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, expressing his gratitude for the device that played a crucial role in saving his life. Cook responded to Oakley, expressing his joy for his recovery and well-being.

The Future of Wearable Tech

Oakley’s experience underscores the transformative potential of wearable technology like the Apple Watch, which can detect and respond to medical emergencies. With ongoing enhancements expected in future iterations, and billions invested in research and development, the potential for health detection capabilities of such devices is set to expand, promising a future where conditions can be detected even sooner.