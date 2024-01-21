Apple Issues Health Advisory for Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset

In an unprecedented move, Apple has issued a comprehensive health advisory for its latest mixed reality (MR) headset, the Apple Vision Pro. The tech giant's recent support document throws light on potential risks associated with the device, urging users with certain medical conditions to seek consultation from a medical provider before usage.

Who is at Risk?

Apple's health advisory primarily targets individuals with a range of medical conditions. These include migraines, chronic headaches, dizziness, vertigo, visual abnormalities, psychological disorders, inner ear complications, and seizure disorders. The company highlights that the use of the MR headset might exacerbate symptoms in such individuals, potentially leading to discomfort or even injury.

Extra Caution for Pregnant Women

The advisory also singles out pregnant women as a category warranting extra caution. Apple underscores the heightened risk of nausea and loss of balance during pregnancy, factors that could be aggravated by the immersive experiences offered by the headset. As a result, the company recommends that pregnant women, even if cleared by a medical provider, should approach the use of the device with utmost care.

Recommendations for Safe Usage

For those who have been medically cleared to use the Apple Vision Pro, the company lays down certain guidelines to minimize potential hazards. These include using the device while seated, engaging with less immersive experiences during initial usage, limiting the duration of each use, and taking frequent breaks. These precautions aim to reduce the risk of adverse effects, providing users with a safer and more comfortable MR experience.

The Apple Vision Pro, with a starting price tag of $3,499 for the 256GB model, is currently available for pre-order. It will soon be available for purchase at US Apple Store locations and online, marking a significant milestone in Apple's foray into the realm of mixed reality.