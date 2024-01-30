Apollo Summit 2024: A Deep Dive into Pulmonology and Lung Diseases Post-COVID-19

The Apollo Chest Update 2024 summit, a significant event hosted by Apollo Hospitals, placed a spotlight on the rising awareness of interstitial lung diseases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, inaugurated by Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, and K. Jagannath, a former director of the Institute of Thoracic Medicine, underscored the crucial role of pulmonology, particularly post-pandemic.

A Platform for Pulmonary Discourse

The Summit served as a platform for experts to exchange insights and share research on various aspects of pulmonology. The focus was on the diagnosis and treatment of interstitial lung diseases, which lead to scarring of the lungs, impairing their ability to function effectively. Other topics like tuberculosis, sarcoidosis, lung cancer, and pulmonary embolism were also discussed.

Expansion of Apollo's Pulmonology Department

R. Narasimhan, the head of Endobronchial Ultrasound services at Apollo, stated that the hospital's pulmonology department has expanded its research initiatives to tackle the challenges presented by COVID-19. This puts the department at the cutting edge in the field, ready to respond to the evolving demands of healthcare.

Another issue that received attention at the Summit was the impact of environmental pollution on lung health. This concern has gained increased significance due to the pandemic's emphasis on respiratory illnesses. The correlation between interstitial lung disease and COVID-19 fatalities was also discussed, highlighting the importance of early detection and awareness among healthcare professionals.