Health

Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study

In a groundbreaking move, Apollo Hospitals has conducted a comprehensive study to redefine prostate cancer detection and treatment in Indian men. The study, spearheaded by Dr N Ragavan and Dr Sanjai Addla, involved a staggering 100,000 healthy males from diverse age groups and regions across the country. Published in the esteemed Indian Journal of Urology, the research underscores the need for new reference values specific to the Indian population, given the stark difference in prostate-specific-antigen (PSA) levels indicative of prostate cancer from those established in Western demographics.

Revamping Prostate Cancer Detection

The research critically examined the hospital database of men who underwent PSA blood tests. It established the 95th percentile serum PSA levels for various age groups, revealing a progressive increase in PSA levels with each passing decade of life. This key finding demonstrates that Indian men have lower PSA levels compared to their Caucasian counterparts. The study thereby suggests age-specific reference ranges for PSA, which can substantially enhance clinical decision-making in India and facilitate earlier detection in younger men.

A Transformative Moment in India’s Prostate Cancer Care

Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals, emphasized the transformative potential of this study in India’s prostate cancer care landscape. She affirmed that this shift in standards would not only lead to earlier detection in younger men but also prevent unnecessary investigations in older individuals, thereby establishing a new reference range for patients in their 70s and 80s.

Aiming for Effective Treatment Strategies

With prostate cancer emerging as the second-most common cancer in urban India, the study aims to develop more effective treatment strategies, taking into consideration the unique characteristics of the Indian demographic. As part of this endeavour, Apollo Hospitals has procured the latest bk5000 Ultrasound system, enabling state-of-the-art diagnostic capabilities for prostate cancer detection. Furthermore, in collaboration with the Society of Genitourinary Oncologists (SOGO), Apollo is working towards publishing a position paper to highlight these new reference PSA values for healthy Indian men. The goal is to seek industry validation, thus encouraging other healthcare providers to adopt these benchmarks.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

