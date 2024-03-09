Apollo Hospitals Launches South Asia's First ZAP-X for Brain Tumours: A Game Changer in Radiosurgery

Apollo Hospitals group, on Friday, heralded a new era in medical treatment for brain tumours by unveiling the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform, making it the first healthcare provider in South Asia to offer this cutting-edge technology. ZAP-X is renowned for its non-invasive, pain-free approach to treating brain tumours, promising minimal radiation exposure and sessions lasting a mere 30 minutes.

Revolutionizing Brain Tumour Treatment

ZAP-X's introduction marks a significant leap forward in the field of neurosurgery. With its gyroscopic linear accelerator, the technology delivers focused radiation with unprecedented precision, targeting tumours from thousands of potential angles while sparing healthy brain tissue. This level of accuracy is crucial in preserving cognitive functions and avoiding damage to critical structures such as the brain stem, eyes, and optic nerves. Apollo Hospitals' commitment to incorporating ZAP-X into their treatment portfolio underscores their dedication to adopting innovative solutions that enhance patient outcomes.

Advantages of ZAP-X Technology

The ZAP-X system boasts several key benefits, including its non-invasive nature, eliminating the need for traditional surgical interventions in certain brain tumours. Its frameless design, combined with real-time image guidance, offers pinpoint accuracy and shorter treatment durations, significantly enhancing patient safety. Moreover, ZAP-X achieves a high success rate, demonstrating a 95% control rate over ten years with minimal side effects, making it an attractive option for patients seeking effective and less disruptive treatment methods.

Patient-Centric Care

By reducing the treatment time to 30 minutes and offering it as an outpatient procedure, ZAP-X allows patients to return home the same day, promoting a quicker return to normal activities. This approach not only improves the patient experience but also represents a shift towards more patient-centric care in the treatment of brain tumours and other neurological conditions. Apollo Hospitals' initiative to make ZAP-X available aims to set new standards in healthcare accessibility and quality, reflecting their broader commitment to fighting non-communicable diseases.

The introduction of ZAP-X by Apollo Hospitals is more than just an advancement in medical technology; it's a beacon of hope for thousands of patients suffering from brain tumours and other neurological disorders. By embracing this innovative treatment method, Apollo Hospitals is not only enhancing patient care but also paving the way for future advancements in the field of neurosurgery. As ZAP-X begins to redefine treatment standards, its impact on patient lives and the broader medical community is expected to be profound and far-reaching, heralding a new chapter in the fight against brain tumours.