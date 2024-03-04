Apollo Hospitals Launches Advanced Fibroscan for Early Fatty Liver Diagnosis, Targets Lifestyle Diseases

In a significant move to combat lifestyle diseases, Apollo Hospitals has introduced a cutting-edge fibroscan machine specifically designed to diagnose and potentially reverse intermediate stages of fatty liver disease. This initiative comes in response to the alarming rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver cases, attributed largely to sedentary lifestyles and unbridled access to food. Dr. N. Murugan, a senior consultant hepatologist at Apollo Hospital, highlighted that a substantial portion of the Indian population, ranging from 25% to 30%, might be suffering from Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), a condition that significantly impairs liver function.

Alarming Statistics and Risk Factors

Insights from an extensive analysis of liver ultrasounds, conducted on three lakh individuals during a master health checkup at Apollo Hospitals, revealed that approximately 38% of adults exhibited signs of fatty liver. More concerning is the discovery that about 25% of children under the age of 15 are also affected by this condition. Dr. Murugan emphasized the critical role of obesity and diabetes as major contributors to the development of fatty liver disease. He warned that if left unchecked, about 25% of those diagnosed could face liver failure, with 8%-10% at risk of progressing to liver cirrhosis.

Revolutionary Diagnosis and Prevention

The newly installed fibroscan machine at Apollo Hospitals represents a breakthrough in the early detection and treatment of fatty liver disease. Unlike traditional liver biopsies, which are invasive and costly, this latest generation fibroscan offers a non-invasive, outpatient procedure that provides hepatologists with critical information on the liver’s condition. This technological advancement enables the early identification of liver damage, particularly during the MASH and MASH fibrosis stages, thereby preventing the progression to liver cirrhosis.

Community Outreach and Awareness

During the commissioning of the machine, renowned actor Prashanth underscored the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and adhering to medical advice for preventing liver diseases. In an effort to raise awareness and promote liver health, Apollo Hospitals has announced complimentary liver health assessments for the first 75 individuals, along with consultations with specialists. This initiative reflects the hospital’s commitment to addressing the growing concern of lifestyle diseases and the critical need for early diagnosis and intervention.

As lifestyle diseases continue to pose a significant threat to public health, the introduction of the fibroscan machine at Apollo Hospitals marks a pivotal step in the fight against fatty liver disease. By facilitating early diagnosis and offering a clearer path to intervention, this innovative technology not only represents a leap forward in medical care but also serves as a call to action for individuals to take charge of their health. Through education, awareness, and accessible healthcare solutions, it is possible to combat the rise of fatty liver disease and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.