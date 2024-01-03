APC Receives Strategic Growth Investment; Sequana Medical Prepares for US Alfapump Launch

In a significant strategic move, American Pain Consortium (APC), a prominent player in Interventional Pain Management (IPM) services, has disclosed a growth investment from Cresset Partners and American Discovery Capital. The investment is aimed at bolstering APC’s mission of enabling physicians to concentrate on providing unparalleled patient care by reducing non-medical practice and surgery center distractions.

APC’s Growth and Mission

Dr. , APC’s Founder and CEO, along with other APC physicians, maintain their substantial equity shares. American Discovery Capital, an investor since February 2018, has also contributed a fresh equity investment. Furthermore, J.P. Morgan, APC’s existing lender, has amplified its financial backing of the company. Established in 1993, APC provides a spectrum of pain management treatments, including nerve blocks and neuromodulation, supported by physical and behavioral therapy across its network of practices and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) in the Midwest.

Addressing Chronic Pain and Opioid Dependence

Chronic pain affects nearly 43 million individuals in the United States. APC’s approach emphasizes minimally invasive techniques in order to diminish the reliance on opioids. The investment by Cresset Partners and American Discovery Capital offers the necessary financial resources and healthcare proficiency to aid APC’s growth and enhance its pain management services.

Sequana Medical’s Alfapump System

On a separate note, Sequana Medical, a firm focused on treating fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure, and cancer, announced that the American Medical Association has issued six new Category III CPT codes for the alfapump system, a medical device designed for treating recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. The PMA application for the alfapump system has been submitted to the US FDA. The company is gearing up for the US commercial launch of the alfapump, which is projected to revolutionize treatment options for patients. This announcement signifies a crucial milestone in the company’s US commercial strategy.

The Future of Ascites Treatment

The North American market for recurrent and refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis is predicted to grow at a rate of 6.7% annually, leading to a market opportunity exceeding $2.5 billion by 2035. Sequana Medical aims to provide innovative treatment options for diuretic-resistant fluid overload, and has submitted a PMA application to the US FDA based on the positive primary and secondary endpoint data from the North American pivotal POSEIDON study of the alfapump in recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis.