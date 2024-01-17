Aotearoa Faces Shortage in ADHD Treatment Drug Supply

Aotearoa, widely known as New Zealand, is grappling with a shortage in the supply of a crucial drug for ADHD treatment. The drug, methylphenidate, is marketed under two brands - Teva and Concerta. The shortage, attributed to a global surge in demand, has affected thousands of patients across the country.

Methylphenidate Supply Crisis

Initially, the country faced supply issues with the Teva brand of methylphenidate, which led Pharmac, the country's drug buying agency, to transition approximately 4000 patients to the Concerta brand. However, this switch has inadvertently triggered supply concerns for certain strengths of Concerta. Pharmac had earlier warned about the insufficiency of Concerta for long-term use.

Ripple Effect of the Shortage

The shortage of these two brands is significantly impacting ADHD patients in New Zealand. The unavailability of the drug has led to Pharmac easing access to Ritalin and other restricted medications. Health professionals are now being urged to transition patients back to the Teva brand as it is expected to return to pharmacies soon.

Safe Transition and Future Expectations

Clinical advice received by Pharmac has confirmed that switching between the two brands of methylphenidate is safe. The country is anticipating a substantial shipment of Concerta in February. However, there is a looming risk of running short of the 18 milligram strength of Concerta before its arrival.