Anu Aggarwal Eyes a Comeback: Aashiqui Star Ready to Rekindle Acting Career

She captured hearts with her debut in the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui, then disappeared from the limelight for nearly three decades. Now, Anu Aggarwal, is poised for a comeback. The enigmatic actress, who faced a life-changing accident that resulted in a coma and subsequent memory loss, is actively seeking the right script to jumpstart her acting journey anew.

A Break From Stardom

Anu's career took an unexpected hiatus after a severe accident in 1999. The incident left her in a coma for 29 days, causing her to lose her memory. When her mother attempted to jog her memory by showing her Aashiqui and its sequel, Aashiqui 2, Anu found herself watching the film as a detached spectator, unable to recognize herself on screen or connect with the characters she once portrayed. Yet, she was deeply moved by the emotions conveyed in the original film, a testament to its timeless appeal and the power of her performance.

Early Career: From Modeling to Acting

Before her breakthrough in Aashiqui, Anu Aggarwal was well-known in the modeling circuit. The film, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, catapulted her to fame, turning her into an overnight sensation. Despite walking away from the limelight five years after her debut, she left a lasting mark on the Indian film industry.

A New Chapter

Nearly three decades after her voluntary departure from the industry, Anu is considering a return to the silver screen. She has begun meeting with filmmakers, indicating a readiness to re-engage with the craft that initially brought her recognition. This potential comeback is not just about rekindling a career, but also about reclaiming a part of herself that was lost. As she navigates the path to a possible return, her story serves as a testament to resilience and the enduring allure of cinema.