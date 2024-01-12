Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe

Antlara Dental Clinic, a name synonymous with high-quality, efficient, and personalized care in the realm of cosmetic dentistry, has stood as a stalwart in the field since its establishment in Turkey, 2005. Over the years, the clinic has garnered a notable reputation, particularly catering to a European clientele. With a vision to further elevate care standards in Turkey, mainland Europe, and the UK, Antlara embarks on an ambitious expansion journey.

A Team of Experienced Cosmetic Dentists

At the heart of the clinic’s operations lies a team of experienced cosmetic dentists, each boasting over 20 years of professional experience. Not one to compromise on quality, Antlara ensures that all its dentists are trained through rigorous five-year dental programs mandated by Turkey’s Ministry of Health. Offering a unique blend of professional expertise and personal touch, patients are given the option to select their preferred dentist, thereby fostering a sense of comfort and trust.

Expanding Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

Recognizing the need for continuity in care, Antlara has strategically expanded its services through partnerships with clinics such as DentEuropa in London and De Drietand in Belgium. Initial consultations and follow-up appointments can be conducted at Antlara’s clinic in Antalya or its affiliated clinics in Belgium and London. This ensures that patients receive consistent care, irrespective of their geographical location.

Quality Dental Care Recognized Globally

The clinic’s commitment to quality care has not gone unnoticed. In 2022, Antlara received a feather in its cap, winning the Best Dental Clinic Award from Global Health and Pharma. This recognition has further emboldened the clinic’s resolve to deliver exceptional dental care.

Advanced Technology for Gentle and Effective Dental Care

Antlara’s commitment to quality extends to its technological investments. The clinic harnesses advanced technology such as 3D imaging to ensure that dental care is not just effective, but also gentle and comfortable for patients.

Antlara’s Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Antlara aims to become a recognized dental care provider across Europe and England within the next five years. A testament to its patient-centric approach, Antlara offers services like airport pickups, accommodations, and transportation for international patients, ensuring that they have a seamless experience from arrival to departure. In the midst of expansion, one thing remains clear – Antlara Dental Clinic’s commitment to redefining care standards in dentistry stands unwavering.