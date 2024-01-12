en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe

Antlara Dental Clinic, a name synonymous with high-quality, efficient, and personalized care in the realm of cosmetic dentistry, has stood as a stalwart in the field since its establishment in Turkey, 2005. Over the years, the clinic has garnered a notable reputation, particularly catering to a European clientele. With a vision to further elevate care standards in Turkey, mainland Europe, and the UK, Antlara embarks on an ambitious expansion journey.

A Team of Experienced Cosmetic Dentists

At the heart of the clinic’s operations lies a team of experienced cosmetic dentists, each boasting over 20 years of professional experience. Not one to compromise on quality, Antlara ensures that all its dentists are trained through rigorous five-year dental programs mandated by Turkey’s Ministry of Health. Offering a unique blend of professional expertise and personal touch, patients are given the option to select their preferred dentist, thereby fostering a sense of comfort and trust.

Expanding Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

Recognizing the need for continuity in care, Antlara has strategically expanded its services through partnerships with clinics such as DentEuropa in London and De Drietand in Belgium. Initial consultations and follow-up appointments can be conducted at Antlara’s clinic in Antalya or its affiliated clinics in Belgium and London. This ensures that patients receive consistent care, irrespective of their geographical location.

Quality Dental Care Recognized Globally

The clinic’s commitment to quality care has not gone unnoticed. In 2022, Antlara received a feather in its cap, winning the Best Dental Clinic Award from Global Health and Pharma. This recognition has further emboldened the clinic’s resolve to deliver exceptional dental care.

Advanced Technology for Gentle and Effective Dental Care

Antlara’s commitment to quality extends to its technological investments. The clinic harnesses advanced technology such as 3D imaging to ensure that dental care is not just effective, but also gentle and comfortable for patients.

Antlara’s Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Antlara aims to become a recognized dental care provider across Europe and England within the next five years. A testament to its patient-centric approach, Antlara offers services like airport pickups, accommodations, and transportation for international patients, ensuring that they have a seamless experience from arrival to departure. In the midst of expansion, one thing remains clear – Antlara Dental Clinic’s commitment to redefining care standards in dentistry stands unwavering.

0
Health Turkey United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
13 mins ago
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong statement of intent on January 11 by participating in a ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ (Cleanliness Drive) at the Kalaram temple in Nashik, Maharashtra. The Prime Minister, known for engaging in ground-level activities, personally took part in the cleaning process. He picked up a bucket and mop and cleaned an area
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
19 mins ago
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
21 mins ago
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
16 mins ago
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
Caribbean's Health Shift: A New Focus on Youth Wellness
17 mins ago
Caribbean's Health Shift: A New Focus on Youth Wellness
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
18 mins ago
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
31 seconds
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
56 seconds
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
13 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
13 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
13 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
15 mins
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
15 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
15 mins
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
15 mins
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
21 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
28 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app