Antiviral Therapy Boosts Survival in Hepatitis-Related Liver Cancer Patients, Study Reveals

A recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology underscores the significant impact of antiviral therapy on patients with hepatitis B virus (HBV) or hepatitis C virus (HCV)-related hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have undergone curative resection. Conducted by Daniel Q. Huang, MBBS, and his team, the study forms part of the REAL-HCC consortium, a broader international research initiative.

The Scope of the Study

The retrospective cohort study involved a comprehensive sample size of 1,906 patients drawn from 12 international sites, which encompassed three sites in the United States and nine others in four Asian countries. The investigation spanned a considerable period from January 1992 to August 2022. Its primary objective was to assess the use of antiviral therapy and evaluate its correlation with overall survival in patients with HBV or HCV-related HCC.

Findings and Implications

The findings were revelatory. Over an average follow-up period of five years, 47% of the entire cohort received antiviral therapy. The use of antiviral therapy was considerably higher among patients with HBV-related HCC, at 57%. Interestingly, this proportion declined over time. However, for patients with HCV-related HCC, the trend was inverse, with usage increasing from 24% before 2015 to 74% after 2015.

The 10-year overall survival rates cast a telling tale. They were significantly higher for patients who had received antiviral therapy compared to those who did not: 61% versus 58% in HBV-related HCC and a striking 82% versus 38% in HCV-related HCC. This data clearly suggests that antiviral therapy significantly improves long-term survival in patients with HBV or HCV-related HCC who undergo curative resection.

A Call to Wider Antiviral Therapy Adoption

The multivariate analysis provided further insights. It suggested that initiating antiviral therapy before or within six months of HCC diagnosis was linked to a reduced risk of mortality in patients with both HBV- and HCV-related HCC. Yet, despite the compelling evidence of its efficacy, the use of antiviral therapy is not as widespread as it could be.

The study, supported by various institutions including the Singapore Ministry of Health's National Medical Research Council, the Center of Excellence for Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease, and National Sun Yat-sen University, concludes with a call to action for the healthcare community to encourage more widespread adoption of antiviral therapy in treating HBV or HCV-related HCC.