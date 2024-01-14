en English
Asia

Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
The pharmaceutical and biotech industry in 2023 has witnessed a transformative phase in cancer treatment, marked by a surge in interest and investment in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). This emerging class of cancer treatments, designed to deliver cancer-killing therapy directly to cancer cells, has emerged as a promising contrast to traditional chemotherapy which indiscriminately affects both cancerous and non-cancerous cells.

Industry Enthusiasm for ADCs

The enthusiasm for ADCs was palpable at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, a significant event for industry stakeholders. A standout example of the industry’s commitment to this area was Johnson & Johnson’s recent $2 billion acquisition of ADC developer Ambrx Biopharma. Other pharmaceutical titans like Pfizer and Merck have also been active in the ADC space, with over 70 related deals in the past year, signifying the expectation of ADCs as significant drivers of future growth.

Driving Forces and Future Projections

Analysts foresee the interest in ADCs continuing, propelled by a fear of missing out among companies not yet in the market, increased confidence in ADC technology, potential market exclusivity, and the emergence of promising ADCs from Asian drugmakers. Financial estimates suggest a bright future for ADCs in the cancer treatment market, with a projected value of $9.7 billion in 2023 and a potential to reach up to $31 billion by 2028.

Technological Advances and Newer ADCs

This rising interest in ADCs is credited to a multi-decade innovation cycle, with enhancements in technology making newer versions safer and more effective. An exemplar is Enhertu, an ADC developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, which has shown promise in treating breast cancer patients with varying levels of the HER2 protein, demonstrating a broader treatment range compared to older ADCs.

With major players like Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Merck heavily investing, and international players from Japan and China making significant strides in ADC development, the momentum around ADCs is set to continue. The transformation in the cancer treatment landscape is underway, and ADCs are at the vanguard.

Asia
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

