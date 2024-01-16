Antibody Amplifies Snake Venom's Lethality in Groundbreaking DTU Study

Scientists from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) have uncovered an unprecedented phenomenon while studying an antibody that initially promised to neutralize snake venom but ended up intensifying its lethality under certain conditions. The venom they worked with was sourced from Bothrops Asper, a venomous Costa Rican lancehead snake.

A Two-Faced Antibody

In the maiden experiment, the researchers combined the venom with the antibody before injecting it into mice. The result was promising; the venom's harmful effects were neutralized successfully. But when they changed the order of administration in a subsequent experiment, the results were shockingly different. In a setup designed to simulate an actual snakebite scenario, the antibody was introduced after the venom, and instead of neutralizing the venom, it amplified its toxicity, leading to the death of the mice.

The Discovery of ADET

This unexpected outcome led to the identification of a new concept known as antibody-dependent enhancement of toxicity (ADET). This is closely related to antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) observed in viral infections, but the application of ADET in the context of animal venoms is a novel discovery.

Implications on Antivenom Development

This finding, as published in Nature Communications, bears significant implications on the development of antivenoms. DTU's Professor Andreas Hougaard Laustsen-Kiel and his team, in collaboration with professors from the University of Costa Rica, are now striving to create a new generation of broad-spectrum antivenoms using human antibodies. They aim to craft an antivenom that is effective against the world's most dangerous snake venoms and can be produced in cell tanks.

This research is part of a larger, international effort to combat the global health issue of snakebites, which affects an alarming 5.4 million people annually, causing over 100,000 deaths and leaving thrice as many permanently disabled. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized snakebites as a neglected tropical disease in 2017, underscoring the urgent need for effective antivenoms.