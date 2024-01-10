en English
Health

Antibiotic Resistance Crisis in India: A Call for Action

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
In a compelling revelation, a national survey by India’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has unveiled harrowing data on antibiotic prescriptions and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Covering 20 tertiary care institutes across 15 states and two union territories between November 2021 and April 2022, the survey intimated that over 70% of patients were given antibiotics, with more than half of these prescriptions potent contributors to AMR.

Antibiotic Misuse and the Threat of Superbugs

Furthermore, the report uncovered that 55% of the antibiotics were prophylactic, with only 45% for actual infections. Alarmingly, a mere 6% of prescriptions followed the identification of specific bacteria. This rampant misuse and overprescription of antibiotics are fostering an upsurge in ‘superbugs’ that have developed resistance to current treatments, significantly endangering public health.

Call for Rational Antibiotic Usage

In light of these revelations, experts are advocating for rational antibiotic usage and adherence to the National Antibiotic Guidelines 2018. Moreover, the urgency for new drugs in the antibiotic pipeline has been underscored by the discovery of Zosurabalpin, a novel antibiotic effective against CRAB-induced pneumonia and sepsis in mouse models.

Policies, Guidelines and Actions

In an effort to tackle the issue, the government has introduced new ICU admission policy guidelines and revised pharmaceutical manufacturing rules under Schedule M to assure quality control and conformity to global standards. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) aims to release a ‘Health Manifesto’ before the general elections, campaigning for an increase in health sector funding from the current 1.1% to at least 2.5% of GDP.

Kerala’s Fight Against AMR

In a significant move, the state government of Kerala has initiated stringent measures to counter antimicrobial resistance, including conducting prescription audits, penalizing pharmacies selling antibiotics without a valid prescription, and creating antibiotic-smart hospitals. The Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Action Plan (KARSNET) has been formulated, and ongoing research aims to gauge the extent of AMR in the state. The Health Minister has underscored the urgency of addressing AMR, a threat not exclusive to humans but extending to all forms of life.

Health India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

