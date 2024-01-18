Anthony Hopkins at 83: Contentment in Acting, Health, and Humor

He may be a two-time Oscar winner, but Anthony Hopkins is not one to rest on his laurels. With an illustrious career spanning six decades, Hopkins proves that age is nothing but a number, as he shines in the spotlight of his latest role in the movie 'Freud's Last Session'. At 83, the actor exhibits a contentment in life that he attributes to continuous work, a loving marriage, and good health. Despite being aware of his mortality, Hopkins believes that his passion for acting and preparing for roles is what keeps him alive and his mind sharp.

Finding Contentment in Work and Health

Anthony Hopkins, who bagged his second Best Actor Oscar just three years ago for 'The Father', continues to be in high demand. With scripts still coming his way, Hopkins is open to taking on diverse roles, proving that he's not overly selective. In his view, acting is not just a profession, but a lifeline that keeps his brain active and vital.

But Hopkins' life is not all about acting. Off-screen, he enjoys painting and playing the piano, hobbies that provide him with a different creative outlet. He also maintains his health by avoiding sugar and ensuring he gets plenty of rest. While he may no longer partake in the partying lifestyle, he finds contentment in simpler pleasures, such as watching British detective stories on television.

The Role of Social Media and Humor

In a world where celebrities often maintain a serious persona, Hopkins chooses to embrace social media with a touch of humor. Persuaded by his wife Stella and niece Tara Arroyave, Hopkins began creating light-hearted videos for social media. This has not only allowed him to connect with a wider audience, but it has also given him a platform to spread joy.

For Hopkins, humor and laughter are not just frivolous indulgences, but essential elements of life. He understands the harsh realities of the world but believes in the power of laughter to bring light into the darkest corners.

'Freud's Last Session' Hits Theatres

Despite his age, Hopkins shows no signs of slowing down. His latest work, 'Freud's Last Session', is currently showing in select theaters and is set to expand to more locations. The film, like Hopkins himself, is a testament to the power of resilience and the enduring allure of talent and passion.