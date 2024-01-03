en English
Fitness

Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National Health Drive

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National Health Drive

As the new year dawns, a new season of RTE’s popular health and fitness series, Operation Transformation, is set to premiere on January 3, 2024. This season, Kiltealy’s very own Anne Cushen, a 55-year-old woman recovering from two hip replacements due to osteoarthritis, will be stepping into the spotlight as one of the show’s leaders.

Embracing a Healthy Transformation

Anne Cushen, married and mother to her two children, Sean and Breda, aims to regain her mobility through the program. Alongside her, four other individuals from across Ireland will join the health crusade, all under the guidance of a team of experts including clinical psychologist Dr. Eddie Murphy, dietitian Sophie Pratt, general practitioner Dr. Sumi Dunne, and fitness expert Karl Henry.

Tackling Health and Cost-of-Living Crisis

The new season introduces a fresh Meal Plan devised by Sophie Pratt. This plan addresses not only healthy eating but also the cost-of-living crisis, promoting cooking as an essential life skill to secondary schools throughout the nation. This initiative is a testament to the show’s commitment to motivate the nation towards health and well-being.

National Blood Pressure Day Initiative

In a partnership with the Irish Pharmacy Union, Operation Transformation will host National Blood Pressure Day on January 18, offering free blood pressure readings to promote health awareness. The importance of such initiatives cannot be overstated, as increased health awareness is crucial in a society grappling with numerous health conditions.

Host of the show, Kathryn Thomas, has expressed her excitement over the new leaders and the initiative that aims to inspire national health transformations. The weekly Health Check-Ins for the leaders will take place in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, with the support of the Westmeath County Council, where participants will undertake various health-related challenges and activities.

As the nation watches these five individuals embark on their health journey, they are encouraged to support a leader they relate to and take on their own wellness challenges, inspiring a nation-wide drive towards better health.

Fitness Health Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

